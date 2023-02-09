Left Menu

UK will keep working with UN on Syria-Turkey earthquake response - Cleverly

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 19:36 IST
Britain will continue to work with the United Nations and others to support Turkey and Syria following earthquakes there, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday, describing the situation in Syria as "considerably harder."

"We will continue working with the Turkish authorities to find out what more they need, and we will continue coordinating through the United Nations and the White Helmets civil force in Syria," he told a joint news conference in Rome.

"Of course, the situation in Syria, for obvious reasons, is considerably harder and more complicated, but nevertheless, there are lives that need to be saved."

