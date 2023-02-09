UK will keep working with UN on Syria-Turkey earthquake response - Cleverly
Britain will continue to work with the United Nations and others to support Turkey and Syria following earthquakes there, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday, describing the situation in Syria as "considerably harder."
"We will continue working with the Turkish authorities to find out what more they need, and we will continue coordinating through the United Nations and the White Helmets civil force in Syria," he told a joint news conference in Rome.
"Of course, the situation in Syria, for obvious reasons, is considerably harder and more complicated, but nevertheless, there are lives that need to be saved."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Alfa Romeo F1 team announce co-title partnership with Stake
Google brings locking Incognito tabs on Chrome for Android
May respond 'differently' to Finland's NATO bid: Turkish President Erdogan
Eight rockets target Turkish military base in Iraq -Kurdish anti-terror group
Eight rockets fired at Turkish base in Iraq - Kurdish security group