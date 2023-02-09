LATAM POLITICS TODAY-More than 200 Nicaraguan political prisoners sent to U.S.

The latest in Latin American politics today:

More than 200 Nicaraguan political prisoners sent to U.S. MANAGUA - Nicaragua's government freed more than 200 political prisoners, local media and family members said on Thursday.

A family member of one of the prisoners told Reuters they were being transferred to the United States. President Daniel Ortega's administration has detained dozens of opponents, journalists and religious figures in the years since anti-government protests in 2018.

Voter apathy is hurdle for Venezuelan opposition as it seeks to unseat Maduro GUATIRE, Venezuela/CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition is hoping a presidential nominating contest will rally supporters after years of futile attempts to unseat President Nicolas Maduro's government, but it faces deep voter apathy as people struggle to afford food and other basic items.

Opposition lawmakers recently named a new three-person leadership for their parallel legislature, which is recognized by many Western countries as Venezuela's last remaining democratic body. Now, they need a presidential candidate who can persuade voters to make him or her the next leader of Venezuela.

Brazil's finance minister backs Lula on rates, but focused on economy BRASILIA - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad agrees with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's view that interest rates need to drop, but is focused on the new government's agenda rather than taking on the central bank, an Economy Ministry source said.

Lula, a leftist who returned to power in January, again raised his concerns about Brazil's benchmark interest rate level, which stands at 13.75%, during a closed political meeting with Haddad on Wednesday, Luciano Bivar, a federal deputy who was present, told Reuters. But Haddad had focused instead on the new Brazilian government's economic agenda, highlighting a fiscal framework to be presented in April and tax reforms, Bivar said.

