Over 200 Nicaraguan political prisoners freed and sent to U.S.

More than 200 political prisoners in Nicaragua have been released and are being flown to the United States, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson confirmed earlier comments by a senior U.S. source who said Nicaragua had unilaterally decided to release 222 people, and that the United States helped arrange transportation out of the Central American country. In a message to Congress, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden declined to comment on who was on the flight, other than naming dual citizen Michael Healy, who had been previously sentenced to 13 years in prison.

A member of the Nicaraguan judiciary, in a televised statement, denounced the 222 prisoners as "traitors" and said they had been "deported." In recent years, President Daniel Ortega's administration has detained dozens of opponents, journalists and religious figures, some of whom were arrested in the wake of violent anti-government protests in 2018.

"Some of these individuals have spent years in prison, many of them for exercising their fundamental freedoms, in awful conditions and with no access to due process," the State Department spokesperson said, adding that the decision to free them was "a positive and welcome one." The former inmates are expected to land at Dulles International Airport near Washington later on Thursday morning.

The State Department will help connect those people with their U.S. resident relatives, according to an email from U.S. officials reviewed by Reuters. All arrivals will go through the humanitarian parole process, the Biden administration said, adding that the Nicaraguan government had made "its own decision to release these political prisoners."

"We remain steadfast in encouraging additional steps by the Government of Nicaragua to restore civil liberties and democracy for the Nicaraguan people," it added. Nicaraguan news site Confidencial Digital said that among those released are prisoners who had been in the Modelo prison for more than two years, those held at El Chipote prison, and some under house arrest.

