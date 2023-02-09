Pakistani PM approves IMF deal, Geo reports, without giving details

Left Menu

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and all matters related to the bailout programme are settled, broadcaster Geo said on Thursday, citing sources.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and all matters related to the bailout programme are settled, broadcaster Geo said on Thursday, citing sources. Cash-strapped Pakistan, pushed to the limit by last year's devastating floods, had been due to wrap up talks with the IMF on Thursday in a bid to unlock stalled funds from a $6.5 billion bailout to ward off economic meltdown.

To release the funds, the IMF needed to reach a staff level agreement with Pakistan. The Geo report did not specifically mention whether a staff level accord had been approved. The Information Minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Analysts say the money is necessary to prevent Pakistan from defaulting on external payment obligations, and an IMF deal also paves the way for other organisations and governments to provide funds. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was earlier quoted by Dawn newspaper as saying "it is expected matters will be settled today".

The IMF mission arrived in Pakistan late last week for talks aimed at releasing an overdue tranche of $1.1 billion from the bailout programme, leaving $1.4 billion remaining. The programme is due to end in June. The IMF funding is crucial for the country's $350 billion economy, which is facing a balance-of-payments crisis with foreign exchange reserves dipping to less than three weeks of import cover. Last week, Sharif called Pakistan's economic situation "unimaginable".

The fiscal adjustments demanded by any deal, however, are likely to fuel record high inflation, which hit 27.5% year-on-year in January, analysts say. (Writing by Miral Fahmy and Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Sharon Singleton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

