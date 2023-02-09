TDP workers clash with police in Nara Lokesh's padayatra 'Yuva Galam'

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers clashed with the police on Thursday during the TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's pada yatra 'Yuva Galam' procession in the district. The party workers were seen jostling with the police force.

Notably, Nara Lokesh's pada yatra (foot march) embarked from the Kuppam constituency two weeks ago. The TDP National General Secretary on Sunday said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was afraid of people and thus he always moves in public places behind curtains.

"If you want a better future for the youth in the State and if the youth should get jobs, this psycho should be out of power immediately and the cycle government should come back," Nara Lokesh remarked. "What is the fun in organizing the Naadu-Nedu program as there are no basic facilities in the schools and other educational institutions," asked the TDP leader Lokesh who stated that at least 17 cases are filed against him now as he is moving among the people.

"I am not scared of such false cases," he added. Terming Jagan as a liar who always takes the people for a ride, Nara Lokesh dared the Chief Minister to come for an open debate as to who is behind several companies setting up their units in the State and who chased the companies out of the State.

Representatives of Paramedics met Nara Lokesh during the pada yatra. They informed him that there is no evidence of them completing the community paramedics training since the certificates have not been issued to them, following which they are being subjected to frequent harassment by government officials. They appealed to the TDP leader to take up the matter with the concerned authorities and recognize them as first referrals.

Responding to their appeals, Nara Lokesh said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is completely ignoring the health sector and miserably failed in utilising the services of the paramedics in rural areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)