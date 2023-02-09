Meta restores Donald Trump's Facebook page
Meta Platforms Inc has restored former U.S. President Donald Trump's Facebook page following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Meta announced last month that it would reinstate Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. His Instagram page was not immediately accessible on Thursday.
