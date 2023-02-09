Over 200 Nicaraguan prisoners, including top Ortega critics, freed and sent to U.S.

Left Menu

More than 200 political prisoners in Nicaragua were released and flown to the United States on Thursday, including leading critics of President Daniel Ortega, in what Washington described as a "constructive step" towards improving human rights. The mass release "opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding issues of concern," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Washington has denounced Ortega's re-election in 2021 as a "sham" after the long-ruling leader jailed numerous opponents ahead of the vote. A Nicaraguan judge denounced the 222 prisoners as "traitors" in a televised statement, and said they had been "deported."

Among those let out of prison were former presidential hopefuls Juan Sebastian Chamorro, Felix Maradiaga, Miguel Mora, Medardo Mairena and Arturo Cruz, as well as prominent student activist Lesther Aleman, a Nicaraguan judicial document showed. "Some of these individuals have spent years in prison, many of them for exercising their fundamental freedoms, in awful conditions and with no access to due process," said a U.S. State Department spokesperson.

Blinken said dual citizen Michael Healy, who had been given a 13-year prison sentence, was also released. The former inmates landed at Dulles International Airport near Washington shortly before noon local time on Thursday. Ortega's administration in recent years has detained dozens of political opponents, journalists, and religious figures, sparking international accusations about a lack of due process and poor prison conditions.

The released prisoners will go through the humanitarian parole process, the Biden administration said in a note to Congress. It added that the Nicaraguan government had made "its own decision" to release the prisoners, and urged further steps to ensure human rights in Nicaragua.

