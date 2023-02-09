Left Menu

Ahead of vote, Nigeria's Buhari sets transition to a new leader in motion

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed an executive order setting up a council to facilitate transition to a new president who will emerge after a Feb. 25 election. He becomes the second Nigerian leader to complete two terms in office since the end of military rule in 1999. A new president will be sworn in on May 29.

09-02-2023
Ahead of vote, Nigeria's Buhari sets transition to a new leader in motion

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed an executive order setting up a council to facilitate transition to a new president who will emerge after a Feb. 25 election. Buhari, 80, who is constitutionally barred from contesting the election, is serving his second and final term. He becomes the second Nigerian leader to complete two terms in office since the end of military rule in 1999.

A new president will be sworn in on May 29. "The new Executive Order puts in place a legal framework for the seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another," Buhari said in a statement.

He said Nigeria's secretary to the federation would chair the transition council, which will be launched on Tuesday. Three main candidates, Bola Tinubu from the ruling party, Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition party and Peter Obi from a smaller party are the top contenders vying to succeed Buhari.

