Blinken discussed assistance after earthquakes with Turkish counterpart

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday to express continued support and discuss how the United States can continue efforts to provide assistance in Turkey and Syria following the earthquakes, the State Department said.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the United States will continue to demand unhindered humanitarian access to Syria and urged Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government to immediately allow aid through all border crossings.

