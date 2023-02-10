Left Menu

Updated: 10-02-2023 03:46 IST
Trump's former national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probes - CNN

Former U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith in his probes into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a source.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith as special counsel in November to oversee investigations of Trump, shortly after Trump said he would seek the Republican nomination for president again in 2024.

