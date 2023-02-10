LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Nicaragua expels prisoners to U.S., Washington calls move constructive

The latest in Latin American politics today: More than 200 Nicaraguan political prisoners sent to U.S.

MANAGUA - More than 200 political prisoners in Nicaragua were released and flown to the United States, including five former presidential hopefuls and other leading critics of President Daniel Ortega. The release followed by expulsion to the United States "marks a constructive step towards addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding issues of concern," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

A U.S. official told Reuters Managua's goal was to show its desire to improve relations with Washington that have long been frosty, and that Ortega's government did not ask for anything in return. Brazil's Lula heads to Washington to meet Biden

BRASILIA/WASHINGTON - Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva traveled to Washington ahead of a White House meeting with President Joe Biden scheduled for Friday. Brazil's foreign ministry said support for democracy, human rights and the environment will be at the center of Lula's agenda.

The Biden-Lula meeting could include an announcement that the U.S. will make its first contribution to the multilateral Amazon Fund, aimed at fighting deforestation, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter said. Ecuador minister out after president's reform plans rejected

QUITO - Ecuador's Minister of Government Francisco Jimenez resigned amid cabinet changes, after President Guillermo Lasso suffered a major political defeat in referendums covering organized crime and congressional reform, among other topics. Government adviser Aparicio Caicedo, a friend of Lasso, also resigned.

Both officials leave in the wake of a referendum vote on Sunday when the majority of Ecuadorans rejected security and political reforms strongly backed by Lasso. Voter apathy emerges as key hurdle for Venezuelan opposition

GUATIRE, Venezuela/CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition is hoping a presidential nominating contest will rally supporters after years of futile attempts to unseat President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government, but it faces deep voter apathy as people struggle to afford food and other basic items. Opposition lawmakers recently named a new three-person leadership for their parallel legislature, which is recognized by many Western countries as Venezuela's last remaining democratic body.

Brazil's finance minister backs Lula on rates BRASILIA - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad agrees with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's view that interest rates need to drop, but is focused on the new government's agenda rather than taking on the central bank, an economy ministry source said.

Lula, who returned to power in January, again raised his concerns about Brazilian interest rates, which stand at 13.75%, during a closed political meeting with Haddad on Wednesday, Luciano Bivar, a federal deputy who was present, told Reuters. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Paul Simao and Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)