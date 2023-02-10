UK's Hunt says economy is resilient after avoiding recession

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday the British economy was not yet clear of difficulty, reacting to data which showed zero growth in the final quarter of 2022, but that Britain had avoided entering a recession.

"The fact the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year, as well as avoiding a recession, shows our economy is more resilient than many feared," Hunt said in a statement.

"However, we are not out (of) the woods yet, particularly when it comes to inflation."

