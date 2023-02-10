Left Menu

UP is today known for good governance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Uttar Pradesh, earlier known as a BIMARU state, is today known for good governance.He was speaking after inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023.BIMARU is a term used earlier to refer to states that have poor economic conditions.The acronym BIMARU comprises the first letters of four states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 12:55 IST
UP is today known for good governance: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Uttar Pradesh, earlier known as a 'BIMARU' state, is today known for good governance.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ''Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023''.

BIMARU is a term used earlier to refer to states that have poor economic conditions.

The acronym BIMARU comprises the first letters of four states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Modi also mentioned the benefits of millet, which is also known as 'mota aanaj' and has emerged as a superfood today. The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023