UP is today known for good governance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Uttar Pradesh, earlier known as a 'BIMARU' state, is today known for good governance.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ''Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023''.

BIMARU is a term used earlier to refer to states that have poor economic conditions.

The acronym BIMARU comprises the first letters of four states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Modi also mentioned the benefits of millet, which is also known as 'mota aanaj' and has emerged as a superfood today. The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.

