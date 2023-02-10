Left Menu

UK's opposition Labour easily retains parliamentary seat

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 13:12 IST
Britain's opposition Labour Party comfortably retained a parliamentary seat in the northwest of England on Friday, its latest show of strength before local elections in May. With a commanding lead in opinion polls, the Labour party is increasingly presenting itself as Britain's next government.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who leads the governing Conservative party, shuffled his cabinet earlier this week in an effort to turn around his party's fortunes before a general election expected in 2024. In the West Lancashire by-election on Thursday, Labour candidate Ashley Dalton won 62% of the vote, compared to 25% for the Conservative candidate.

The by-election was triggered after the previous lawmaker Rosie Cooper resigned.

