Japan govt set to appoint academic Ueda as next BOJ governor - Nikkei
The government initially sounded out incumbent deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya for the top BOJ job, but he declined, the Nikkei reported without citing sources. The government is expected to present the nominees to parliament on Feb. 14.
Japan's government is likely to appoint Kazuo Ueda, an academic and a former member of the central bank's policy board, as the Bank of Japan's next governor, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
The government will also nominate Ryozo Himino, former head of Japan's banking watchdog, and BOJ executive Shinichi Uchida as deputy governors, the Nikkei said. The government initially sounded out incumbent deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya for the top BOJ job, but he declined, the Nikkei reported without citing sources.
The government is expected to present the nominees to parliament on Feb. 14. The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) rose 1 basis point to 0.5% and the yen strengthened broadly against other currencies on the Nikkei report.
