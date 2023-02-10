INSTANT VIEW 2-Japan to appoint Kazuo Ueda as next BOJ governor - Nikkei

Japan's government is likely to appoint Kazuo Ueda, an academic and a former member of the central bank's policy board, as the Bank of Japan's next governor, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday. Here are reactions:

STUART COLE, HEAD MACRO ECONOMIST, EQUITI CAPITAL, UK "The key thing for me is that Amamiya appears to have turned down the offer to have been made Governor of the Bank of Japan. He has been at the BoJ a long time and was considered a key supporter of Kuroda and his policies, that is very loose monetary policy and a weak JPY. So with him gone, the reaction we are seeing is probably one of relief that the current weak-JPY policy may be coming to an end."

"However, the apparent choice for Governor now - Ueda - is somewhat of a wild card for the markets. He has been a policy-maker at the BoJ in past, from 1998-2005, but what his views are on the current monetary policy stance are mostly unknown. So we could yet be in for a volatile ride in the JPY if he turns out to be singing from the same hymn sheet as Kuroda." JANE FOLEY, HEAD OF FX STRATEGY, RABOBANK, LONDON:

"There’s various papers published by him on the BIS (website) going back to 2005, but they’re quite few and far between and I think he was not top of the list. "What I would imagine, is that because he has been on board of the Bank of Japan, that he is relatively dovish, because just about everyone that’s been on the board of the Bank of Japan has been dovish for a long time. Right now, to be honest, we can only assume that. We need some commentary from him. I have been of the view for a while that probably - whoever takes over as the governor - there may not be any huge initial change in so far as everyone is trying to nurture inflation into place, everyone is waiting for the spring wage talks and the initial indications are a little bit positive, but perhaps not enough for a huge turnaround."

"Even if Kuroda remained in control, we could get an adjustment in yield-curve control this year anyway." HIROAKI MUTO, ECONOMIST, SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO: "Ueda seems a very different type from Kuroda, in terms of being an academic who would plainly conduct policy based on actual economic fundamentals and value conversations with the market. But he may not be super hawkish type either, so the upcoming (normalisation) would take place very slowly, no matter how the new leadership revises the joint statement (with the government)."

