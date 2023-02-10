Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:20 IST
Rajasthan Budget: Gehlot announces Rs 200-crore welfare fund, measures to protect gig workers
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the enactment of the Gig Workers Welfare Act, establishment of a board and a welfare fund of Rs 200 crore in his government's Budget for 2023-24.

He said gig workers work with companies like Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon and others and their numbers are increasing.

The scope of the gig economy is increasing and the number of gig workers has increased to 3-4 lakh in the state, Gehlot said, adding that till now, there was no arrangement of social security for them.

''To protect them from harassment, I propose to bring the Gig Workers Welfare Act, under which, along with the formation of the Gig Workers Welfare Board, a Gig Workers Welfare Fund will be established with Rs 200 crore,'' the chief minister said in his Budget speech.

