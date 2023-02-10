Syria's Assad visits Aleppo hospital in first reported trip to quake-hit area
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited the Aleppo University Hospital, the presidency said on Friday, his first reported trip to an earthquake-hit area.
The presidency shared images of Assad and his wife visiting people who were injured in the devastating earthquake which has killed thousands.
