Telangana Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to include Valmiki Boya, others in STs list

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:55 IST
The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution recommending to the Centre to include Valmiki Boya and certain other communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who introduced the resolution, said the state government had accepted the recommendation of a Commission of Inquiry for Scheduled Tribes in 2016 for inclusion of Valmiki Boya, Kirataka and other communities in the list of STs and submitted the same to the Centre.

However, no no response has been received on the matter, he said.

Therefore, the House unanimously resolves to recommend to the Centre to include the said communities in the list of STs, he said, reading out the resolution.

He also proposed that the 'Mali' community living in the districts of Adilabad, Komram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial be included in STs list in view of their socio-economic conditions. The community has been seeking their inclusion in the STs, Rao said. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy announced that the resolution was adopted.

