Possible next BOJ Governor Ueda says current easy policy is necessary

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:01 IST
Kazuo Ueda, the academic whom sources said would be nominated as the next Bank of Japan governor, said on Friday that the central bank's current easy monetary policy was appropriate and that it should continue.
In comments streamed online by Nippon TV, Ueda said nothing had been decided about his nomination. When asked how he would conduct policy if he were to take the job, he said: "As an academic, I think it's important to make various decisions logically and explain them clearly."
