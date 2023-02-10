Court sends Ex-Punjab minister Dharamsot to 14-day judicial remand in disproportionate assets case

A court here on Friday sent former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to 14-day judicial remand in a disproportionate assets case.

Dharamsot was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The former minister and Congress leader was produced before the Mohali court on Friday after his three-day vigilance remand expired.

The vigilance bureau demanded his remand for four more days. However, it was opposed by the defence counsel.

The court then sent him to 14-day judicial remand.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against Dharamsot at the Vigilance Bureau police station here.

''During the check period from 01-03-2016 (March 1, 2016) to 31-03-2022 (March 31, 2022), the income of the former minister and his family was Rs 2,37,12,596.48 (Rs 2.37 crore) while the expenditure was Rs 8,76,30,888.87 (Rs 8.76 crore), which was Rs 6,39,18,292.39 (Rs 6.39 crore) in excess, i.e. 269 per cent more than his known sources of income,'' the bureau had earlier said.

The Congress leader was also arrested in a corruption case last year.

Dharamsot, who held the Forest Department portfolio in the then chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet, was arrested in June last year for allegedly taking kickbacks to issue permits to cut trees, transfer officials, make purchases and issue no-objection certificates.

He was later granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)