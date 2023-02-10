Gujarat Congress leaders mock state minister Sanghavi for his ‘beard’ remark

Left Menu

Gujarat Congress leaders on Friday slammed state minister Harsh Sanghavi for his recent remark apparently directed at Rahul Gandhi, with MLA Jignesh Mevani mocking him for being a minister in the BJP government despite being an "8th pass".

Referring to Gandhi's recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, his foot march from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, Sanghavi tweeted on Wednesday that "one thing is confirmed that if you walk 3,000 kilometres, only your beard will grow, not your intelligence".

Sanghavi's jibe came a day after Gandhi's address in Parliament wherein he tried to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Adani controversy.

Dalit leader and Congress MLA from Vadgam Jignesh Mevani took a shot at Sanghavi, the minister of state (home), over his educational qualification. "One thing is confirmed that you can become a home minister in the BJP government despite being an 8th pass with zero intelligence," Mevani tweeted.

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor also attacked the minister over law and order issues in the state.

"Gujarat is suffering from paper leaks, hooch tragedies and drug trafficking. On what moral ground people who have failed to provide security to women and are splurging money in the name of development are suddenly talking about other people's intelligence?" tweeted Thakor with the hashtag "8th pass home minister".

