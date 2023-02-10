Putin to deliver annual parliamentary address on Feb. 21

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his annual address to the federal assembly - a joint meeting of Russia's two houses of parliament - on February 21, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The date marks exactly one year since Russia recognised two breakaway Ukrainian regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent states, a key step before Putin's decision to launch a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)