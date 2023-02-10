Japan PM Kishida does not confirm reports of Ueda as next BOJ governor
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:59 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday did not answer a question about an earlier report that the government will nominate academic Kazuo Ueda as the Bank of Japan (BOJ)'s next governor.
"We are making arrangements to present the BOJ governor and deputy governor nominees to the parliament on (February) 14," Kishida told reporters as he was leaving the Prime Minister's Office building, without clarifying whether Ueda had been picked as a candidate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazuo Ueda
- Bank of Japan
- Fumio Kishida
- Kishida
- Ueda
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSTANT VIEW 7-Japan to appoint Kazuo Ueda as next BOJ governor - sources
Japan set to pick academic Ueda as next Bank of Japan chief -sources
FOREX-Yen surges as Kazuo Ueda set to be nominated BOJ governor
INSTANT VIEW 2-Japan to appoint Kazuo Ueda as next BOJ governor - Nikkei
INSTANT VIEW 5-Japan to appoint Kazuo Ueda as next BOJ governor - sources