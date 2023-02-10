Senior IAS officer Pandurang Kondbarao Pole appointed chief electoral officer of J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Pandurang Kondbarao Pole as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and Commissioner-Secretary in the election department.

The post had been vacant since September 2022, when the then Chief Electoral Officer Hardesh Kumar was transferred and posted as the Deputy Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India for a five-year term.

''In pursuance of notification issued by the Election Commission of India, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole is appointed as Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir,'' Secretary, General Administrative Department, Piyush Singla said in an order.

The 2004-batch IAS officer shall also be the Commissioner-Secretary to the government in the election department, he said.

