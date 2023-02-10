Former NCP corporator from Thane joins Shinde faction of Sena
Former Thane corporator Hanumant Jagdale on Fridays aid he was quitting the Nationalist Congress Party and joining the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Addressing a press conference, he said he took this decision as it was not possible to carry out development works without the support of the ruling party.
He said some other former corporators and workers of the NCP will join BSS on Sunday.
Jagdale said he would work to ensure cluster development is allowed in his ward so that people benefit.
Civic polls are due in Thane and several other cities in Maharashtra since early 2022.
