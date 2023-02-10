"Aapne kitni baar pyar Kiya hai?" Congress MP asks Vice President Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha members on Friday shared a light moment when Congress MP Pramod asked Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on how many times he had fallen in love? Proceedings of the house which have been witnessing uproar and heated discussions on Friday saw a light moment when a Congress MP asked Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar when he fell in love.

Discussing a point of order against the chairman's decision to expunge parts of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, the Congress MP said that Kharge had "written a poem in your love." To this Dhankhar asked "shero shayari se mohabbat hoti hai ya mohabbat se shero shayari hoti hai?"( Is poetry a result of love or does love lead to poetry)

The Congress MP asked the Chairman, "aapne kitni baar pyar Kiya hai?" (how many times have you fallen in love? "Since everyone loves you. The LoP has spoken a poem," Tiwari said. At this Dhankhar merely smiled and did not give any reply.

On Thursday, Congress members questioned Dhankhar's rationale behind removing several parts of Mr. Kharge's speech, including a word from the poem he had quoted. The Rajya Sabha Chairman today said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech yesterday one among the opposition members who were raising slogans made a video and that is against the rules.

"The members of the House write something to me and it is posted on Twitter within two minutes. This is not right, it is a violation of the rules. I have to talk about this with all of you, which will be done after the session," Dhankhar said. Taking serious note of the disruptions of Parliament proceedings for the fourth straight day by Opposition who have been demanding a Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) over the Adani-Hindenberg row, Dhankhar on Friday lost his patience and warned the protesting MP's that "every transgression from both sides would not go without his deep reflection".

During Prime Minister's speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, several opposition members to shouting slogans against the government, demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row. Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal sought Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's apology for the behaviour of Congress members during PM Modi's speech. The outburst apparently came during a heated exchange of words between Union Minister Piyush Goyal and the leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who have been locking horns after Congress alleged Prime Minister Modi has "links" with industrialist Gautam Adani.

As soon as Kharge got up to speak, the members of the ruling party started raising slogans. Following this, Kharge said, "You have allowed the Leader of the House to speak but there is an uproar in my time, I am ashamed that I am sitting here, this thing would not have come on record."

The Congress members kept on raising the demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe pertaining to the Adani row. Rajya Sabha faced adjournments on Thursday with BJP members protesting against the constant sloganeering by opposition members during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address. (ANI)

