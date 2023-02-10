NCP chief Pawar opposes Electricity (Amendment) Bill, flags off subsidy cut for consumers

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Friday asserted the Electricity (Amendment) Bill will not be allowed to pass in Parliament in its existing form as it will stop the subsidy offered to power consumers.

Speaking at an event here, Pawar said the Opposition has clearly conveyed to the Union government that it will not allow the bill to be passed in its present form.

It may get passed in the Lok Sabha because of the majority enjoyed by the Narendra Modi government, but it will not get cleared in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling dispensation lacks the required numbers, Pawar said.

''Today, those who are in power decided to bring the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 Act. We have opposed because if it is passed in its present form then the subsidy offered to the power consumers will be stopped,'' he said.

The privatisation of public undertakings in the power sector is also under consideration, he claimed.

''The bill is before a parliamentary committee. Our stand is we will not allow this law to be passed in its current form,'' he added.

Pawar said 40,000-42,000 vacancies in various state-run power firms should be filled and priority must be given to those working on these posts on contract.

He said Telangana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu have included such employees in service and Maharashtra should also do the same.

