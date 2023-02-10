14 officers transferred in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday transferred seven IAS officers and seven JKAS officers and posted them in different departments.

Among the IAS officers, Dheeraj Gupta of the 1993-batch was transferred from the post of principal secretary, housing and urban development department, and posted as principal secretary, department of forest, ecology and environment, as per an order issued by Secretary, General Administrative Department (GAD), Piyush Singla.

H Rajesh Prasad, a 1995-batch IAS officer, who was principal secretary in the power development department will now hold the charge of the post of principal secretary, housing and urban development department, till further orders, it said.

Sanjeev Verma, a 2001- batch IAS officer, was transferred and posted as commissioner-secretary, GAD. IAS officer of 2005 batch Vijay Kumar Bidhuri was transferred and posted as divisional commissioner, Kashmir.

Sarmad Hafeez (2009-batch IAS officer) was transferred and posted as secretary, youth services and sports department, on a full-time basis, as per the order.

Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, a 2012-batch IAS officer, was transferred and posted as administrative secretary, culture department.

Piyush Singla, (2012-batch IAS officer) was transferred and posted as secretary, revenue department, the order said.

Rakesh Minhas (IAS officer of 2016 batch) was posted as managing director, SIDCO. He will also hold the charge of the post of managing director, SICOP, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, it said.

Raman Kumar Kesar (JKAS) was transferred and posted as secretary in the power development department. Deepika Kumari Sharma (JKAS) was transferred and posted as secretary in the Jal Shakti department, the order said.

Ghulam Nabi Itoo (JKAS) was transferred and posted as mission director, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Shabir Hussain Bhat (JKAS) as director, rural development, Kashmir, it said.

Imam Din (JKAS) was transferred and posted as managing director, J-K horticulture, produce, marketing and processing corporation, while Rajneesh Gupta (JKAS) as chief operating officer, Himayat, the order said.

Shafat Sultan (JKAS) was transferred and will await further orders of adjustment in the GAD, while Amit Vermani (JKAS) was posted as additional secretary, GAD, it said.

