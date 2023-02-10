Decision on jets for Ukraine must come from NATO, says Polish PM

Any decision on supplying fighter jets to Ukraine must come from NATO, the Polish prime minister said on Friday.

"There would have to be a decision on the part of NATO and Poland will eventually decide what to do when there is an unequivocal decision that fighter jets can be transferred to Ukraine," Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference in Brussels.

