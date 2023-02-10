Germany: delivering fighter jets to Ukraine not an issue for us right now
- Country:
- Germany
Sending fighter jets to Ukraine is not an issue for Germany right now, spokespersons for the defence and foreign ministries said on Friday.
"That is not an issue for us," a Defence Ministry spokesperson told a regular government news conference in Berlin. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson added: "This is not a debate at the moment."
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week asked Western allies to provide Kyiv with advanced aircraft to defeat Russia's invasion, though it is not yet clear how many countries are willing to do so or when they could deliver the fighters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Berlin
- Defence Ministry
- Russia
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Foreign Ministry
- Western
- Germany
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Britain sounds alarm on Russia-based hacking group
WRAPUP 2-Germany, U.S. to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Russia slams decision
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Allies pledge modern tanks to Ukraine
New U.S. envoy arrives in Russia - embassy
Yellen welcomes South Africa's energy transition, steers clear of Russia mention