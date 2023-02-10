German finance minister: Growing trade deficit with China a 'dangerous development'
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner called the more than doubling of Germany's trade deficit with China in 2022 a "dangerous development" on Twitter on Friday.
He added that Germany should learn from its experience with Russia about the dangers of allowing excessive dependencies to build up.
