AAP targets BJP over Mehrauli demolition drive, says it used to happen during British rule

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday lashed out at the BJP over the Mehrauli demolition drive and accused it was replicating what British did during their rule.

Addressing a press conference here, Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of reneging on its poll promises of 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' and said they were demolishing unauthorised colonies and slum areas to exact revenge for losing the Vidhan Sabha and MCD polls.

''I don't think this has ever happened in Independent India. This used to happen during the British rule. Those who supported freedom fighters in 1857 Mutiny were hanged, their houses demolished. This is being replicated by the BJP,'' Pathak alleged.

He also said they will approach the court in this matter.

''Our party MLAs Naresh Yadav and Somnath Bharti have been detained. Even our councillor has been detained. BJP is taking revenge from people for not choosing them in Vidhan Sabha and MCD polls. They had promised to build houses but they are demolishing jhuggies. We won't allow this to happen,'' the AAP leader said.

Pathak said that residents of other areas like Tughlakabad and Madipur in Punjabi Bagh have also been served demolition notices.

''We are seeing videos from Mehrauli and they are saddening. Women are fainting, people are crying. We will not let this happen. The bulldozers will have to pass over our bodies if they want to carry out the demolition,'' he said.

