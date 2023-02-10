Left Menu

Amit Shah's roadshow in Mangaluru cancelled over security concerns: BJP district unit

The BJP Dakshina Kannada district unit had considered holding a roadshow in the city.However, it has been cancelled due to security reasons, party district president Sudarshan Moodbidri said in a statement here on Friday.Shah will participate in a BJP core committee meeting to be held at Sridevi College at Kenjaru here.The senior BJP leader is scheduled to inaugurate the CAMPCO Golden Jubilee celebrations in Puttur in the evening.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-02-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 17:32 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A roadshow of Union Home Minister Amit Shah which was planned in Mangaluru on Saturday has been cancelled due to security reasons, according to the local BJP unit.

Shah, who is scheduled to participate in functions in Puttur taluk during the day, is likely to reach Mangaluru in the evening. The BJP Dakshina Kannada district unit had considered holding a roadshow in the city.

However, it has been cancelled due to security reasons, party district president Sudarshan Moodbidri said in a statement here on Friday.

Shah will participate in a BJP core committee meeting to be held at Sridevi College at Kenjaru here.

The senior BJP leader is scheduled to inaugurate the CAMPCO Golden Jubilee celebrations in Puttur in the evening. He will also inaugurate Bharat Mata Mandir, built by Dharmashree Pratishtana and will visit Hanumagiri temple.

