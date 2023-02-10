Left Menu

India stands firmly with people of Turkiye: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 17:50 IST
India stands firmly with people of Turkiye: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Indian teams are working day and night as a part of ''Operation Dost'' to help the relief and rescue operations in the earthquake-hit Turkiye.

''They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Turkiye,'' he tweeted.

Modi tagged MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi's tweet showing visuals of the help being rendered by Indian teams.

''The Indian Army team of medical specialists is on the job 24x7, providing relief to those injured,'' Bagchi said.

Officials said more than 106 people have been treated so far at the Indian Army field hospital in Iskenderun in Turkiye.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023