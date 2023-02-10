BJP member alleges phone tapping by AAP govt in Delhi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of tapping into the phones of the city residents in violation of their privacy and sought strictest action against it.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Tiwari alleged that in the garb of taking feedback, the Delhi government is tapping phone calls of Delhi residents as well as people visiting the national capital.

''This is a breach of our fundamental right,'' Tiwari said.

The BJP MP from northeast Delhi said that the Delhi government tapped the phone calls through a feedback unit set up under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

''India is becoming a superpower... the question here is whether the Aam Aadmi Party government is also sharing the data it is gathering through illegal surveillance,'' Tiwari said demanding an investigation into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)