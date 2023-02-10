Here as family member, not as PM: Modi at Bohra community event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the decades-old bond he shared with the Dawoodi Bohra community.

"l am here as a family member, not as prime minister," Modi said after inaugurating the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, premier educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Modi said visiting the campus is like visiting his own family, and spoke about his bond with the community. The Bohra community has stood the test of transforming with the times, he said.

