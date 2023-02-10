Left Menu

HC notices to Goa Speaker, 8 MLAs on Cong plea to fast-track decision on disqualification

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-02-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:06 IST
HC notices to Goa Speaker, 8 MLAs on Cong plea to fast-track decision on disqualification
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued notices to the Goa Assembly Speaker and eight MLAs, who shifted allegiance from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022, on a plea seeking direction to the Speaker to decide on a disqualification petition pending against the legislators within 90 days.

A special Goa bench of the High Court comprising Justices B P Colabawalla and Bharat P Deshpande issued the notices to Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar and the eight MLAs, and sought their reply within two weeks.

The disqualification petition was filed by former Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar before the Speaker on November 11, 2022, two months after the cross-over by the then-Opposition MLAs.

The eight Congress MLAs had joined the ruling BJP in September 2022.

State Advocate General Devidas Pangam told reporters that the bench has asked the respondents to file their reply within two weeks.

"The contention of the petitioner is that his petition should be decided on an urgent basis," he said.

"Chodankar moved the HC on February 2, 2023, with a plea to direct the Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker to decide on his disqualification petition against the eight Congress MLAs who have defected within 90 days," said advocate Abhijit Gosavi, who represented the Opposition party leader.

The next hearing in the matter will take place on February 24, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023