Bihar govt's decision to conduct caste survey triggering frenzy, clashes in state: BJP MP Rudy

The Bihar government is creating frenzy in the state by caste census and there are clashes in every other village because of it, he said.The caste-based head count has been a major issue in Bihar, with all constituents of the ruling coalition such as the JDU and the RJD backing it.The state government embarked on the exercise after the Centre expressed its inability to enumerate caste-based populations other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy claimed on Friday that the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste-based survey has created a frenzy and is triggering clashes in the state.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Saran MP Rudy said the internet has been suspended in his home district following large-scale arson triggered by the killing of a villager last week.

''The caste-based census is dividing the state. I demand that a central team must be deputed to look into the issue. The Bihar government is creating frenzy in the state by caste census and there are clashes in every other village because of it,'' he said.

The caste-based head count has been a major issue in Bihar, with all constituents of the ruling coalition such as the JD(U) and the RJD backing it.

The state government embarked on the exercise after the Centre expressed its inability to enumerate caste-based populations other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

