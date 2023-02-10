Left Menu

Moldovan president nominates former interior minister as next PM

Updated: 10-02-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:34 IST
Moldova's pro-Western president on Friday nominated her defence adviser Dorin Recean to be prime minister, hours after the resignation of the previous government.

President Maia Sandu announced the nomination of Recean, who is also the secretary of Moldova's security council and a former interior minister, at a news conference.

Recean said he planned to continue to pursue membership of the European Union for Moldova. He said his government's priorities would be order and discipline, breathing new life into the economy, and peace and stability.

