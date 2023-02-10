BJP harmed Tripura more than CPI(M) did: TMC gen secy

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday alleged that the BJP has caused more harm to Tripura in five years than what the CPI(M) did during its 25-year rule.

Addressing a public rally at Kamalpur, Banerjee said the saffron party has let loose a reign of terror in the state by attacking opposition party workers, thwarting their attempts to organise meeting and programmes and suppressing freedom of speech.

''I came under a deadly attack perpetrated by BJP-sheltered goons in 2021, and similar was the fate of many other TMC leaders and activists. We were denied necessary treatment in hospitals,'' he said.

''The BJP, before coming to power, had made many poll promises, but not a single one was fulfilled. They had said job seekers can get opportunities by simply giving a missed call, but everything turned out to be false assurances,'' Banerjee stated.

He said that the BJP government failed to provide basic amenities to people like ''supply of drinking water, medical aid and proper education''.

''There are hospitals with no doctors and universities with no teachers. The BJP has only harmed the state, more than what the CPI(M) did in 25 years,'' he maintained.

Banerjee said that TMC would fight the election with all its might to oust the BJP.

The Lok Sabha MP also claimed that Bengal Chief Minister and TMC boss Mamata Banerjee has fulfilled all promises made in the neighbouring state.

''Schemes implemented in Bengal such as 'Kanyasree' and 'Lakshmir Bhandar' will also be introduced in Tripura, if the TMC comes to power,'' he asserted.

Banerjee also cautioned voters against that BJP's attempts to woo them with money.

''They will offer Rs 1,000 or more, do bargain for more. Why would you not take the money? It is your money, but do not vote for them,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)