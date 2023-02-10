BJP misusing govt resources for ‘Vikas Yatra’ in MP: Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of misusing government resources for its ongoing "Vikas Yatra" programme and said the state won't get investments through "drama" or media events.

"People are not with the BJP. If they are supporting the ruling party then there is no need for them to take out Vikas Yatra (progress march) by misusing government money and resources. It is not a Vikas Yatra, but a Nikas Yatra (exit march) of the BJP," Nath told reporters in Pohri town of Shivpuri district.

Referring to the recent Global Investors Summit in Indore city, Nath said such events were organised earlier too, but the result is that of every "Rs 100 invested in the country, only 30 paisa comes to Madhya Pradesh".

"Investment won't come by staging drama or media events," he said.

Asked about the Congress' chief ministerial face in MP, where assembly elections are due by year-end, the ex-CM said, "I have reiterated that I am not longing for any post. My aim and dream is to secure the future of the state. I have devoted my entire life and youth to Madhya Pradesh." On reports that he won't contest the assembly polls, Nath said that he had not said so. "During an interaction with journalists, the issue of local candidates was discussed and I told them that I am also facing this problem for a long time as I don't belong to Chhindwara assembly segment," he said giving the context.

"My house is in Saunsar in Chhindwara district and people there asked me why I am not contesting from Saunsar. I told them that I am always recognised in Chhindwara (which was his Lok Sabha seat). So, I will decide later where I should contest, Saunsar or Chhindwara. In this context I have said so," Nath said.

Later, the former chief minister also addressed a public meeting at Bairad village of the Pohri tehsil. Bahujan Samaj Party leader Kailash Kushwaha joined the Congress in the presence of Nath.

