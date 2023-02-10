Left Menu

PM Modi to address two rallies in tripura on Feb 11

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:02 IST
PM Modi to address two rallies in tripura on Feb 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tripura on Saturday to address two election rallies in favour of BJP candidates, the party's state media-in-charge Sunit Sarkar said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state election in-charge Mahesh Sharma, and the party's state unit president, Rajib Bhattacharya, would receive the PM at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here, he said.

Modi is scheduled to address the first rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district around 12 noon, and the second at Gomati, which is likely to start at 3pm, Sarkar stated.

During the day, Bhattacharjee, the party's northeast coordinator Dr Sambit Patra, along with other leaders, held a meeting here to discuss the preparations ahead of the prime minister's visit.

The PM may also visit the state on February 13, Sarkar added.

According to senior police officers, security has been beefed up across the state in view of the PM's visit.

