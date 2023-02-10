PM silent on issues raised by opposition, claims TN CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the issues raised by the DMK members in Parliament, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday and claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha election will herald a new beginning in the country just as the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu ensured a new ''dawn'' in the state.

Modi, the Chief Minister said, remained silent as he had no answers to the questions posed by the DMK Parliamentarians.

''The Prime Minister has no answers to the questions posed by the DMK MPs like T R Baalu or Kanimozhi on the Sethu Samudram Ship Canal project or Madurai AIIMS project. The 2024 Lok Sabha election will herald a new dawn in the country just as the 2021 Assembly election led to the rise of the DMK in Tamil Nadu,'' Stalin said after solemnising the wedding of DMK functionary Paruthi Ilamsuruthi with Nandhini at Korattur here.

Also, Stalin sought to know about the status of the BJP's poll promises, especially bringing home black money stashed in foreign banks, creating two crore jobs for the youth per annum and crediting Rs 15 lakh in every person's bank account. ''Forget about Rs 15 lakh, did the BJP government credit at least Rs 15,000 or even Rs 15?'' the Chief Minister asked.

Turning to DMK's role in bringing prosperity to the state, he said February 10 flooded his mind with memories of his father M Karunanidhi becoming the Chief Minister on this day in 1969. A five-time Chief Minister, Karunanidhi had contributed a lot to the development of Tamil Nadu and showed the way for India, Stalin added.

''Whenever Kalaignar (as late Karunanidhi was addressed) put his pen on paper, monuments like Valluvar Kottam and establishments like Tidel Park rose and so did the stature of Tamil Nadu. His signature led to the state's prosperity and changed the destiny of the Tamils,'' Stalin further said. Some of the landmark projects like converting huts into tenements and creating employment for lakhs of youngsters had put the state on the development path and his government is taking those measures forward, Stalin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)