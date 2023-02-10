Karnataka Lokayukta raids Bangalore Development Authority office following complaints

The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Friday raided the Bangalore Development Authority's office following many complaints and public grievance petitions against the agency.

According to a senior Lokayukta officer, the teams swooped down at the BDA office here in the morning and carried out searches in six different sections of the agency with several files being scrutinised.

Later speaking to reporters, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B S Patil said the searches were conducted following many complaints flooding the Lokayukta office.

''We will investigate the cases in a systematic way, so that people should not face such problems in future. We have to investigate the previous cases and streamline things for future,'' Justice Patil said.

''We are scrutinising all the files. We will open all the pending cases even if it takes 12 midnight or 1 am. We will bring out everything,'' the Lokayukta said.

Refraining from sharing the details, Justice Patil said this was not the right time to share details and asked people to wait for the right time ''We are in the process of investigation. We will not share the details. We will only tell you that our team has come and started investigation. We will seize all the documents and conducted searches if required,'' he added.

According to sources in the BDA, there were complaints of large-scale irregularities in the BDA with regard to some layout formation, distribution of plots, land acquisition processes and denotification of acquired land.

