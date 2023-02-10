Left Menu

Suspension of Rajani Patil was following procedure evolved in 2016 in similar matter involving Bhagwant Mann: Dhankhar

The decision was taken in view of the transgression of the directions given by the Chairman on July 28 last year, Dhankhar said.In his directions last year, then Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, Members, it was brought to my notice that some Members, in spite of clear instructions and warning, have tried to film the proceedings of the House and then give it to others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:30 IST
Suspension of Rajani Patil was following procedure evolved in 2016 in similar matter involving Bhagwant Mann: Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

The suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Budget Session was done following ''the procedure'' evolved in 2016 when then AAP MP Bhagwant Maan was found live-streaming proceedings of Parliament on social media, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday.

Mann, now the chief minister of Punjab, was suspended for the entire session based on the recommendations of a committee which had then BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and K C Venugopal of the Congress, among others.

Congress MP Patil was suspended on Friday for the remainder of the Budget Session for filming proceedings of the House.

In her suspension, the Chair ''has followed the procedure evolved with a similar event in the precincts of Parliament and Lok Sabha, involving the present chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann,'' Dhankhar said.

In the first instance, Mann was suspended from the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and the suspension was as per rule till a committee submitted its report. Upon consideration of the report of the committee, the suspension was extended for the entire session, he said.

Patil was suspended for videographing the proceedings of the House with clips making their way into the public domain and being ''extensively used by a Twitter account. The decision was taken in view of the transgression of the directions given by the Chairman on July 28 last year,'' Dhankhar said.

In his directions last year, then Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, ''Members, it was brought to my notice that some Members, in spite of clear instructions and warning, have tried to film the proceedings of the House and then give it to others. Such actions are totally prohibited. If anybody is found in possession of such things, he will be found guilty and action will be taken against him.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023