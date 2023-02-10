Left Menu

Lebanese c.bank chief Salameh says he will not seek new term

Lebanon's veteran central bank chief Riad Salameh said he would not seek a new term in office once his latest six-year stint at the head of the Banque du Liban ends.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:51 IST
Lebanon's veteran central bank chief Riad Salameh said he would not seek a new term in office once his latest six-year stint at the head of the Banque du Liban ends. "My decision is that, at the end of the term, it will be a page I turned in my life and I will move to work outside the central bank," Salameh told Saudi Arabia-based Asharq News.

Salameh's term is set to end in July. Lebanese political sources say that there is not yet consensus around a replacement to Salameh, who has held his post for three-decades and retains the support of some of Lebanon's most powerful politicians, including House Speaker Nabih Berri.

