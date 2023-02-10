Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:59 IST
Jharkhand: 18 candidates in fray for Ramgarh by-poll
A total of 18 candidates, including 14 independent nominees, will contest for the upcoming Ramgarh by-poll, an official said.

By-election to the seat, which fell vacant after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, will be held on February 27.

Returning Officer Md Javed Hussain said that during scrutiny, 18 out of 20 nominations were found to be valid.

The nomination process began on January 31 and concluded on February 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Congress leader Bajrang Kumar Mahto, who is the husband of Mamta Devi, had filed his nomination as the UPA candidate for the Ramgarh by-poll earlier this week.

He will lock horns with NDA nominee and AJSU Party leader Sunita Choudhary.

In December 2022, a special MP/MLA court in Hazaribag had sentenced Mamata Devi and 12 others to jail for five years in a case of violence registered in 2016.

