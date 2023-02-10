Left Menu

Everyone should work collectively to make India 'vishwa guru': RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday asserted that everyone in the country will have to work collectively to make India vishwa guru global teacher.Addressing a gathering at Sant Maharshi Menhi Ashram in Bhagalpur, Bhagwat also said that people should refrain from feeding their egos and steer clear of materialism.Ancient teachings of saints should first be practised at home and later spread outside.

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:59 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday asserted that everyone in the country will have to work collectively to make India 'vishwa guru' (global teacher).

Addressing a gathering at Sant Maharshi Menhi Ashram in Bhagalpur, Bhagwat also said that people should refrain from feeding their egos and steer clear of materialism.

''Ancient teachings of saints should first be practised at home and later spread outside. The teachings of our saints should first be practised in our everyday life... that should be the priority.

''All of us, including the saints and seers, need to work collectively to make India 'vishwa guru','' the RSS chief said.

He advised people to always speak the truth.

''People should not feed their egos and steer clear of materialism. One should always stick to the truth. The world is an illusion, Brahma alone is the truth,'' Bhagwat added.

Acharya Kishore Kunal, secretary of Mahavir Mandir Temple Trust in Patna, was also present at the ashram on the occasion.

Later in the day, Bhagwat held a meeting with RSS workers of Bhagalpur and Banka districts.

