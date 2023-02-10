FACTBOX-Who is Dorin Recean, nominee for Moldovan prime minister?

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has nominated defence adviser Dorin Recean to become the tiny country's prime minister following the resignation of the previous government. Recean, who is also secretary of the Supreme Security Council, is expected to win parliamentary approval.

Here are some facts about Recean: EXPERIENCE IN GOVERNMENT

Recean is an experienced politician who has held a number of senior positions in Moldova's government. He served as interior minister from 2012 to 2015 under two prime ministers, and was the first civilian to hold the post. Recean spearheaded several important reforms, bringing the former Soviet republic closer to European Union standards. Before that, he was deputy minister for Information and Communication Technology.

EXPERIENCE IN IT Recean has extensive experience in the private sector and in the IT industry, with a specialisation in data, including big data, and information analysis. He also worked in development institutions and lectured in several universities.

EARLY LIFE Recean was born on March 17, 1974. He graduated from Moldova's Academy of Economic Studies and then got a degree from Newport International University's Belgium branch in 2000. He is married and has two children.

POLICY PLANS Recean has said he plans to continue to pursue membership of the European Union for Moldova.

"The new government will have three priorities: Order and discipline, a new life and economy, and peace and stability," he said after his nomination. "The new government will continue the implementation of Moldova's strategic course - integration into the European Union." (Writing by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

